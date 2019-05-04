Geo TV releases OST for Ramzan transmission 'Ehsaas Ramzan'

With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, Geo TV has released the Original Soundtrack (OST) for its Ramzan transmission in the soulful voice of Pakistan’s acclaimed Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.



Titled ‘Ehsaas Ramzan’ has been written by Sabir Zafar while the video has been directed by Zeeshan Haider, spanning over five minutes and 46 seconds.

The video features Geo TV’s most prominent names giving the message of spirituality, love, kindness and generosity, all components that deliver the true essence of Ramzan.

The Ramzan transmission of the channel will roll out from the first of the holy month and will be aired in Seher and Iftar both, continuing till the last day of Ramzan.

Ehsaas Ramzan’s Iftar transmission will go live every day at 3:00pm and will be hosted by Geo TV’s finest anchor, Rabia Anum.

The transmission will touch a variety of topics in respect to the holy month including teachings of the Quran and Sunnah as well as various issues pertaining to the Islamic teachings.

Moreover, the programme will also include a mouth-watering segment for food enthusiasts as well as some of the finest chefs will be heading towards the kitchen to give you tips and tricks and numerous recipes about what you can add to your dinner table.