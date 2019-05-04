Madonna says she’s being punished for turning 60 in the music industry

Popular American singer Madonna Louise has opened up about her fight against ageing in the music industry stating that she’s being punished for turning 60.



During an interview to British Vogue, Madonna revealed about her fight against ageism:

"People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that 'I'm not pretty enough', 'I don't sing well enough', 'I'm not talented enough', 'I'm not married enough', and now it's that 'I'm not young enough'."

She further added: "So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I'm fighting ageism, now I'm being punished for turning 60."

Madonna holds more than 300 million records worldwide in the her music career, which she started in 1982.

Madonna Louise further revealed about her connection with her children.

She said that the singer regrets giving her children cell phones as it ended her relation with them:

"I'm going to stick that one out for as long as possible, because I made a mistake when I gave me older phones when they were 13. It ended my relationship with them, really. Not completely, but it became a very very big part of their lives. They became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves with other people, and that's really bad for self-growth."