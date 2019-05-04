Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 4, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

If you are inclined to stick to charted territories and familiar faces today, feel free to do just that. There's no need to keep exploring and pushing boundaries all the time. If you don't do anything new, now, you won't feel like you're missing out. Some of your more social friends might not be able to understand how someone can say no to an exciting-sounding invitation, but the idea of not having to meet anyone new is going to be mighty appealing to you!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your bolder, more social self is coming to the forefront right now—so get out and about. Try to go on at least one adventure. Pick a place, then get planning. But don't go solo when you can join a bunch of fun-loving folks who know how to have a lot of fun. One of the best ways to appreciate where you are in life is to surround yourself with the people you have chosen to include in your life. Remind yourself just how incredible your friends really are.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You are feeling a lot more than thinking, right now. This means that you are likely to say something out loud before you think through how it might sound. This could create a huge misunderstanding between you and someone whose feelings you are desperately trying to protect, so be careful. The last thing you want to do is accidentally hurt their feelings. You shouldn't feel like you need to walk on eggshells right now, but you do need to be quite mindful of what you say.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

It's easier than you think to turn bad energy into good energy! So if you have been feeling down in the dumps, remember that you have so much to be happy about in your life. Ask friend or family member to remind you about how far you've come. They'll be glad to—after all, who wouldn't want to be the person responsible for putting a bright smile on your face? And if you see someone in your life who could use a lift, brighten their day with a simple hello. It won't take much.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Today, be careful where you shop—and who you go shopping with. It's important to avoid any financial dealings with people who might encourage you to buy things you don't really need. Don't ask a barber if you need a haircut. It's important to consider the source in all your interactions now. Make sure you're not just going to the folks you know are going to tell you exactly what you want to hear when you need advice. You need to be challenged.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Watch out for people who are moving at a fast pace today—and then get out of their way! Just because they seem like they know the answers about the big questions in life doesn't mean that they really do. Even if they do, it doesn't mean that the answers for them are the answers for you. It's important to go at your own pace in figuring things out. Any search for greater meaning has to start and end within you. Following a confident person's path means you are following a path that is not your own.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The problem between you and a friend or peer is not due to a lack of intellectual connection. The two of you are definitely on the same page in terms of your mental focus and agility. The real root of the conflict or tension you're feeling right now probably has more to do with outside elements. Something may be going on with their life that you don't know about—and don't need to know about. You two can have a good time together: The key is to stop thinking that you're doing something wrong.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things are starting to really get hopping in a new-ish platonic relationship—but this is probably not the start of a hot new romance. If you feel that your new connection is getting stronger and stronger, do not worry that things will start going in the wrong direction. Have confidence that the two of you can continue having your honest and rewarding communication. No one is going to push things in a direction that the other person is not interested in going in.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Have you been thinking about making a change in your life? Well, stop thinking and start doing! Regardless of whether it's a major or a minor change that you have in mind, make it fast! Gradual transitions are not going to cut it right now, because they give you way too much time to change your mind. Use your energy to its maximum effect and get things going in the right direction as quickly as you can. That way, you will start to see the rewards of these changes faster, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It's vitally important for you to put your ideas down in writing today. Even if you don't think you are skilled at creative writing, you will find the act of putting pen to paper(or typing) to be a great way to release your mental inhibitions. Once you start recording your ideas and thoughts, the flood will begin. This could lead to a wonderful wakening of your underutilized creativity. This, in turn, could lead you to make changes that lead you down fulfilling new pathways.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Just because you have a little bit of extra cash in your account doesn't mean that it shouldn't stay there! Don't overspend today—it's much wiser to play it cool and keep your money for that rainy day. It's a lot closer than you think! Play it safe in all areas of your life right now—in a developing relationship, don't push things too far too fast. let them do the teasing . You can't afford to make too many assumptions about how they really feel about you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Splurge on yourself today—sure, it might make you feel weird to be generous with yourself when you might not have a lot of excess cash lying around, but you can find a way to put smile on your face without breaking the bank. After all, picking up the phone and calling someone who always makes you laugh is almost totally free. And isn't there someone you have been meaning to call? Connecting with them is a gift you could give yourself—and you'll give them a gift at the same time!