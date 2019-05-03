Your daily Horoscope for Friday, May 3, 2019

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your pioneering spirit is tightening its grip on your heart right now, and ambitious travel is sure to follow. It's a great day to figure out where you want to go next, and how

you want to get there. Consider making it a solo journey, too—that should make it much easier for you to wander off the beaten track and keep your days spontaneous. Meanwhile,

back at home, you can count on a close friend to keep everything in your life running smoothly.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Spending time in nature will help you even out your energy levels today. There is not a lot going on that's intriguing to you, and you will need some outside stimulation in

order to get the vim and vigor you're going to need to have a happy day. Where can you find that outside stimulation? Outside of course! Take a walk in a garden or just enjoy a

scenic drive if the weather won't cooperate. The quiet simplicity of landscapes, trees, and animals will be a tonic to your soul.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Lucky for you, you'll get a great opportunity for a do-over today—you will finally get your chance to take the advice of friends and associates (that you chose not to take in

the first place). Hold your head when you go against your previous decision and do not be embarrassed at all! After all, you are not so insecure as to worry about what other

people think of you, are you? You should be focused on doing what is right, not on doing what looks best from the outside.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

If you are in any situations where you will need to come up with fast answers today, you can rely on your good memory to come to your rescue every single time! This is a

wonderful day for any contest of intellect or test of will. What you have gone through before will enable you to understand exactly how to proceed, now. There is probably not

going to be enough time for the type of deep deliberation you are most comfortable with, but you won't really need it anyway.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

New people are coming into your life at a fast and furious pace right now, but not all of them will be staying very long. This should come as welcome news since more than one of

them is probably going to rub you the wrong way. You have strong opinions and you are about to meet someone who wants very much to change your opinions. Do the mature thing by

listening to what they have to say. If it makes sense, then consider modifying your own beliefs. It's okay to change your mind.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do your level best to avoid being involved in group situations today—everyone in the group has a different priority, so it will be difficult (if not impossible) for you to align

your true sense of purpose with that of the group. You are much better off working on your goals on your own right now. Even if they take you a little bit longer to accomplish,

they will get done in the exact way you intended. You won't have to compromise or sacrifice anything.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The impression of power is often much more important than the actual power itself. Remember that, today, if you are in a situation where you are making the first splash. Project

more power than you think you have, and you will be given that greater power. If a conflict arises, take the more daring and aggressive position, even if you're not quite sure

it's the position you believe in. Your bravado will go a long way towards letting them know you are a force to be reckoned with.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A dispute between two coworkers or friends has the potential to get a bit ugly today—but you should resist the urge to turn mediator. Right now you should step out of the war

zone and head for cover. Sometimes, when you stick your nose into other people's dramas, it gets chopped off! Instead, use your time to finish up a project. You're almost done,

and now it's time to follow through with the boring, unglamorous final details. Just get it done.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Any romance you are having right now is going to be especially fun today because the two of you are definitely on the same wavelength. There will be no awkward silences, and no

problems agreeing on what to do together! And if you are currently single, you will still enjoy synchronicity with someone very special. This is a period of great harmony in

your life because you are ready to work with other people, accept their imperfections and let them into your heart.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're finally ready to move on in your life, so take the bull by the horns and get going! If you are in a growing romantic relationship, make a date so the two of you can

confess your true feelings for each other. Go beyond the old dinner and movie routine—how about cooking a meal together? If you are in a new job, the timing is perfect for you

to deliver your latest new idea and show these folks what you really have to offer. No one is going to lead you to the next level. You gotta jump.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Someone's altruism will shine brightly in your life today. Their unselfish actions will inspire you to follow their example and get more involved in changing the things that you

think are wrong in the world. You are gaining more power in your own life, so why not aim higher—and try to gain more power for the lives of others? Whether you donate money to

a charity or political campaign or volunteer your time to pick up litter by the side of the road, you should get involved.

Pisces

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

The new people you're hanging out with now are helping you feel mellow, content, and laid back. This is a very good thing, too—because there are a lot of confusing things coming

into your life soon, and you will need all the calming elements you can get. Your future might be in a fog right now, but the joy in your present-day life is crystal clear, and

that is all you need to remember. If you must dwell on the uncertain future, try to see your upcoming days as a series of surprises.