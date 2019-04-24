Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

It's a topsy-turvy day as far as personalities are concerned. The people around you will be behaving in some unexpected ways—and you will, too. If someone who is usually introverted suddenly starts talking a mile a minute and trying to become the center of attention, play along. Be more submissive than you usually would be, and let this person have what she or he is asking for. It will be a valuable learning experience.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your relationships are not all exclusive—sometimes, like it or not, you have to share the people you love. You should have plenty of confidence in how much your closest friends value you—don't worry that anyone else can change that personal connection. If you get too possessive about your relationships, you send a message that the assurance you need is more important than the other person's independence.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

If you have been experiencing any problems with your health lately, follow up with a doctor's appointment. This isn't necessarily an emergency situation—it is probably your subconscious reminding you that you need to take care of yourself! On that note, how are you doing at taking care of your emotional needs lately? There is no crime in saying no to a friend's invitation because you'd rather spend some time alone, you know. Make yourself your top priority.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Opening yourself up to a new romantic opportunity also means that you are opening yourself up to emotional intensity and upheaval, so be careful about whom you align yourself with right now. There is truly nothing to worry about, but you do need to be aware of the factors at work. People are drawn to your energy right now, and many are trying to figure out what makes you tick. (You don't have to let them in on the secret, by the way. Keep them guessing!)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you are going shopping today, try to stop off at a secondhand shop or an antique store. There is an undiscovered gem waiting to be found, and you will spot it immediately. You have an exceptional ability to understand the true value of something that no one else appreciates. Turn away from the flashy and the new. Instead, look for something weathered and old—go find something that has a story to tell, and integrate it into your life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Usually, the deeper you delve into preliminary research, the more confident you feel about your eventual decisions. But sometimes, if you go too deeply under the surface of things, you discover stuff that only confuses you further. Weigh the choices you have to make today—does every single one of them require hours and hours of deliberation? You don't have the time for all that, and you probably don't have the need, either. It's okay to make a few choices by going with your gut.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A slight change in your business or school life today is going to affect your social life more than you might realize. You won't have as much free time as you're used to. Get in some good quality time with your friends, and if you're in a relationship, make sure that your partner understands the time crunch you might be experiencing soon. If it's a new relationship, your unavailability could serve as a very effective test. Luckily, this person will wow you with patience.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This day is loaded with intensity for you, and if you're not careful, it could be somewhat confusing. Every time you make eye contact with someone, you'll sense a deeply meaningful subtext. Does this glance mean something important? It's crucial that you keep your imagination from running too wild today because you're likely to see hidden messages where none exist. Enjoy the strength of your connections today, but try to take them at face value.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Having an active subconscious can be both a blessing and a curse for you today when you are stuck with a lot of things to do and not a lot of time to do them in! Your mind is probably going to start veering off in unusual directions by this afternoon, but try to stay focused. There's nothing wrong with daydreaming or having fanciful ideas, but you need to rein in any whimsical or romantic urges—at least until you get the work at hand completed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you're feeling distant or detached around a romantic partner or a close friend today, take it as a sure sign that you need to spend some time alone soon. Your emotions may be telling you that aligning yourself so closely with this person, while wonderful in many ways, could be causing you to lose sight of your own objectives in life. You don't have to isolate yourself for a week on a deserted island—simply enjoying a quiet night to yourself may be all you need.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Letting yourself be emotionally exposed is difficult, but you can do it—and you should do it. Your bravery has been proved to other people many times over, but have you proved it to yourself? Someone close to you wants to know more about your inner thoughts, and this person wants the truth. Don't try to candy-coat your feelings in an effort to make them more palatable. You have to let them all spill out—don't edit a single word.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today is going to start off very calm—you'll look around and see nothing but smooth sailing, with nary a ripple in the surface of the water. But as the day goes on, there will be lots of activity right under the surface. Some wily sharks are swimming down there, and they may try to disguise themselves as friendly dolphins. Ask probing questions to discover people's true motives today, and you'll be able to stay happily afloat.