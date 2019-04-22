Your daily Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2019.

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

As uncomfortable as conflict can be, it is not an inherently bad thing. The waters that rush over stones are literally rubbing them the wrong way, but beauty is the result. These polished, smooth stones are something more than they could be without a powerful force affecting them. You are like one of those stones today. So when you feel someone pushing against your ideas, don't discount that person. This conflict will polish and improve you.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your friends and companions can get you an inside glimpse of the glamorous life today. If you're going to a concert, follow a friend who tries to get backstage. If you're trying to get out of a boring chore, ask a friend to give you an excuse to say no—you never know where this pal's famous charm can lead you! Rely on the people who care about you for a good time today. They will offer you an easy, effortless way to relax and experience something new.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Giving and getting good advice will be a major part of your day. If you're an especially good listener, you'll learn how to give someone some tough love in a very sweet, soft way. This is a valuable skill that will get you placed at the top of a friend's speed-dial list, so if you're not ready to take on the role of personal therapist, make sure you rein in the advice-giving to just the most important people in your inner social circle.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

The analytical side of your brain is about to do battle with the emotional side of your brain. Which side do you think will win? This prizefight won't be bloody, but it will have a conclusive winner. The losing side will have to face a few unpleasant facts, and the victor won't have much time to gloat. Luckily, you'll be surrounded by fun people and exciting events for the next few days—these factors will help make your realization all but painless.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone whose reluctance has been frustrating you will show signs of finally getting with the program today. It seems that this person is just about ready to put an end to a slow-motion lifestyle and pick up the pace. He or she won't exactly start being impulsive or spontaneous but will let go of the side of the pool and start swimming along with the rest of the crowd—maybe even in the deep end. Help make this transition a gentle one.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you can tie up all your loose ends this morning, you'll be able to clear your whole day. There are a few little indulgences you've wanted to get involved in, and today offers you an opportunity to take as many of them on as possible. Splurge on yourself, and make sure you take the long way home—the route you never get to take because you're always in such a hurry. You can learn a lot by slowing down a little, so take your time and relax.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There's no denying that you're a good listener, but are you listening to the people who really need to be heard right now? There's a chance that personal relationships are affecting your priorities. While going along with whatever other people think is convenient and relatively stress-free, it can be shortsighted. Feel free to break out of the mold that other people have created for you! You are your own person, and this is more important than peace right now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One good turn deserves another, so do a helpful friend a favor today. This friend might need company while waiting for a repairman, or might just need someone to run a few small errands. Short of giving up one of your vital organs, you should quickly and eagerly give what's asked for today. Chances are, your pal just wants some of your time. The two of you will make the chore fun and even squeeze in a little bonding time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your ability to deal with difficult personalities might just come in handy today. Even if the people around you are driving you a bit crazy, you'll be able to channel their off-the-wall antics into some creative inspiration. But if you fall into an antisocial mood this afternoon, you could find the energy distracting. If possible, find an out-of-the-way place to get the rest of your work done. Working from home would be ideal if it's possible.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Investigate a hard-to-believe story today, and you will find that the facts don't quite line up correctly. Handle this discovery as gingerly as possible—be careful not to pounce too quickly on the storytellers. Give them the benefit of the doubt and realize that they might merely be repeating errors that were told to them. Your role today is not to protect everyone around you from falsehoods. Your role is just to find out what the truth is, for your own edification.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your routine will start to get on your nerves a bit today when the mundane details and responsibilities of your everyday life become just too monotonous. But don't create conflict just to stir things up. The best way to deal with this type of frustration is to take a deep breath and just try to go with the flow. Think of the routine as a lazy, lovely current on a warm stream. Just drift along.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This day will require that you take a small leap of faith—and the sooner you get comfortable with taking this leap, the better. You don't always have to know all the facts before you join something. If the other people involved in this thing are people you know and trust, then you should feel more at ease about adding your name to the team roster. The feeling of taking a risk may not be comfortable, but it's a feeling you should get used to as soon as you can.