What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

Family obligations and responsibilities (either actual or perceived) are a big part of your day today, but don't worry about being held to an unrealistically high standard. The people who love you unconditionally appreciate you the most. This is a time when you should relish the clan you're a part of—warts and all! Sure, you can't choose your family,but you can choose to cherish it. After all, it's the only one you've got. And yours is pretty darn special.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This day will be partly cloudy, but you should try to think of it as partly sunny to help yourself keep a more optimistic attitude. If the clouds get you down, communicating your feelings to others will go a long way toward coaxing the sun back out. Making verbal connections is almost as helpful as making emotional connections today. So even small talk (about the weather—what else?) will remind you that life's downs are matched by its ups.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Someone you've always thought was tight with money will be showing everyone a new, generous side today. There could be a few strings attached to this person's gifts, so make sure you understand the terms of any unspoken agreement before accepting anything you're offered. Try not to directly challenge him or her—that will only be unintentionally insulting. But if you don't need what you're being offered, you should politely refuse the gesture.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

If you don't want to double your workload today, then you'll have to tackle each issue as soon as it pops up. If you discover that you're missing a crucial item, put all your energies into finding it as soon as possible. If you put off a search for too long, you won't remember the best places to look. A friend's frantic phone call will have to wait— especially since it's likely to be yet another false alarm that you don't need to get involved with.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Having a controlled demeanor will be important today, when a situation gets more emotional than you expected it to get. If you can keep your cool while other people run around like chickens with their heads cut off, you will help solve the problem quickly. You will have to be the voice of reason who forces everyone else to think things through and not fly off the handle. This is excellent preparation for a higher-profile position that will soon be yours.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Got a bee in your bonnet about something right now? Today, you can put a stop to its buzzing! Make a plan, and you'll find that what seemed to be a huge challenge will—in the face of grids, checklists, and color-coded folders—shrink to a manageable size. Plus, all this activity will rev up your energy and whisk you over bumps in the road much more quickly. Speeding up is not mandatory—do it only if you feel ready.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Emotions are running black and white today, which will be refreshingly simple. It should be easy to make decisions that used to be real head-scratchers for you—that's the good news. However, the bad news is that this duality could trap you into making the wrong choices because you're lulled into a false sense of security. Just to be safe, you might want to put off any major life decisions for a while. Making a major geographical move is definitely not something to commit to right now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People will be rolling out the red carpet for you today—you are the guest of honor in everyone else's universe, so bask in their adoration! This is a good day to get what you want in terms of attention and praise. If you feel that you deserve a raise, go ask for it! And if you want a little more TLC from you-know-who, that special someone will be more than happy to comply—especially if you ask in a very sweet way. The world is at your beck and call today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Quick: look down at your feet. Are you wearing two different socks? Don't be surprised if you are, because there is a misalignment in the energies around you today. Expect a lot of missed connections, misunderstandings and mismatched pairs in your life right now. Fortunately, these muddles should provide much more entertainment and enlightenment than frustration. As long as you're flexible and positive, you can sort things out and enjoy some smooth sailing.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is not a day to hesitate when you see something wrong. As soon as you walk outside your home today, you should deal with the issues at hand straight on—and with vigor. You can still be kind, and even charming, but you can't put things off any longer. The small crises of your day must be nipped in the bud quickly, before they have the chance to grow into something ugly and overpowering.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

An emotional outburst may strike either within or near your family today. People may not know how to react, but you can show them that speaking (or listening to) the truth is nothing to fear. Older, wiser relatives have a lot to offer a new relationship. Their words of compassion and wisdom should be looked upon as a helpful, custom-drawn map. The blood ties you have with people are feeling stronger than ever. Investigate ways to spend more time with relatives.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

When was the last time you got in touch with the expressive parts of yourself? Today, explore new forms of art and do just that. Listening to a new type of music, reading poetry, and daydreaming will help you get more in touch with the affections that are growing inside you. The songs will have more meaning, and you may discover a poem that encapsulates everything you're feeling—albeit in iambic pentameter! Don't let fancy language or exotic instruments intimidate you.