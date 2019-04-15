What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Monday, April 15, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You are wisely embracing new ideas right now, but it looks as though you might be the only one. Everyone around you is behaving with extra caution. What they fear might not be clear to you—and it doesn't have to be. You do not have to take on the burden of changing everyone's minds, though putting some effort in that direction will make you feel good. Pushing your agenda too hard will turn people off, but it will also show them that you are a person of substance and convictions.

TAURUS



(April 20-May 20)

Grab this day and throw caution to the wind—this is the only way that you will get the excitement you're seeking right now. As soon as you get up in the morning, you have to be aggressive and move forward into new opportunities without any hesitation. Start that conversation you've been dreading, make that suggestion you aren't sure will go over extremely well or wear that new pair of jeans more fashion-forward than your typical wardrobe choices.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your engine is all revved up, but there's really no place for you to go today. Current projects are moving forward nicely, and the people in your life are doing well. There will be no frantic phone calls or requests for your sage advice. So what to do with all this energy and time? Spend it on yourself! This is a great day to go off on your own and do whatever makes you feel connected to the world. If the weather permits, take a nice long walk—and bring along some of your favorite music.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

If the tone of your social life seems a bit monotonous, make time today to think up some ideas about how to mix it up a bit! Consider taking a walk on the wild side. Step out of your routine and go somewhere you've never been before. Strike up a conversation with anyone who sends a smile your way—a lot of people want to get to know you better, so why not do them a favor and grace them with a moment or two of your time?

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

There is a lot of indecisive energy around you, and it could cause some scheduling delays and conflicts. The good news is that whatever delays happen are for the best! So if you can allow yourself to just go with the flow right now, you'll open your life up to more spontaneity and excitement. Relax! Don't drive yourself crazy by expecting, or trying to achieve, impossible perfection. Let life be messy and imperfect today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The good news is that your career is about to take a very exciting turn—the bad news is that it might also take up a lot more of your personal time, at least for a while. Your past work issues are all water under the bridge, and you have learned some very valuable lessons. Things are much more under your control than ever before. You have proved yourself capable of the responsibilities you have been given, and everyone is ready to see what you have to offer!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When was the last time you sat down and had a nice long heart-to-heart conversation—with yourself? Having an internal conversation will do you a lot of good right now; it'll help you come to terms with a few things that have been difficult for you. Turning to friends and family members for comfort is always a good idea; however, right now, you are the best person for the job of taking care of you. Find answers by turning inward.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, the devil will be not only in the details—but also in the fine print. Keep that in mind when you're looking over any sort of contract. This includes credit card receipts and application forms. One transposed number could cause big problems for you later on. Luckily, you have excellent attention to detail right now—a second read should reveal all the errors that need to be found. Just take a little extra time to make sure that things are accurate.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

One thing is for sure today—you are not going to be bored! But this doesn't necessarily mean that your day will be jam-packed with fun activities, engrossing projects, or interesting adventures. Right now, your brain is in a very inquisitive phase, and it will have no trouble keeping itself occupied. Even if you're stuck on a plane all day, you'll be content and smiling. This is a good day to think through complex ideas and to formulate plans for the future.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your energy is extremely alluring today, and you are like a flame that attracts many moths. The attention is wonderful and invigorating, but take another look at these fluttering fawners for just a moment—you will soon realize that their adoration is not built on a very substantial foundation. It's not that you don't deserve fervent fans; it's just that the people singing your praises are not the kind of people you need to be impressing. Aim higher.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don't be surprised if, in the middle of a conversation, your mind starts to wander today. At first, you might think that you're entering a phase of introversion. But in reality, you might just be bored with the method of discourse. Using the spoken word to explain ideas is so mundane! Try singing your reply, or jotting down a quick limerick that expresses what you're thinking. It's up to you to push other people into communicating in more creative, meaningful ways.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Your growing confidence is quite a kick in the pants as far as your ego is concerned, but you should be careful not to get too cocky right now. Just because you've proved that you're a rock star doesn't mean you won't release a dud once and a while. If you want to maintain your great reputation (and build on it), play things safe for a while. Do not make any bold moves or major proclamations. You might also want to put on your political-correctness hat today—just in case.