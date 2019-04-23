Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Anytime you negotiate with another person, you should put yourself in that person's place to get a better understanding of what he or she expects and is willing to give. Today you'll be coming to an agreement with someone who can be unpredictable. So if you're not exactly sure how this person is feeling, do not guess. Delay final arrangements until you feel certain that what you're being told is accurate. If your collaborator balks at a postponement, you'll know the agreement is no good.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Today will be like a pineapple upside-down cake—the sweet, gooey stuff is going to be right on top! As soon as you wake up, the normal dullsville way you enter your day will be jazzed up with a whole new look. Surprisingly, the things you usually look forward to in the day won't hold much excitement for you. The routine of it all is detracting from the joy, so it's time to take a break. Once you go without your usual treats for a few weeks, coming back to them will be incredibly satisfying.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your romantic life is about to snap into major action! If you're single right now, a strange coincidence will provide a long-awaited opportunity to get a bit closer to that certain someone you've had your eye on. If you're in a relationship right now, things are going to be busy! A lot of new people are coming into both of your lives, and you'll be busy traveling and doing things that will shed new light on your personality. Your partner is going to learn more about you.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

One or two unexpected issues around your house or home will force you into a not-so-graceful juggling act today, but all the elements in your life will be fine by the end of the day. This is just a necessary realignment, that's all. Think of it as a chiropractor appointment for the spine of your organization. One quick twist will put things back in a more efficient and pleasant position. Try to leave your schedule as open as possible to accommodate the reshuffling.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The unexpected mix of people surrounding you today will create a good combination of energy. Little ideas that are bandied about in the morning will simmer in the back of your mind, and turn into bigger ideas as the day unfolds. It looks as if some projects you gave up on will finally get a chance to happen after all! Grab some free time in the afternoon to lay the groundwork, begin your initial research and make solid plans for action.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One major success will offset any minor setbacks that you encounter today, so keep your chin up! Later today you will be blessed with an abundance of free time. So what to do with all the empty hours? It's totally up to you, but the universe feels that you deserve some good old-fashioned vegetation time. Do whatever takes the least amount of effort and just relax. But try to keep your mind active—watching television is only going to bore you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Have you let your flirting skills get rusty? Shame on you! Whatever your excuse is—you're in a committed relationship, you haven't been feeling confident, or you've just been a bit lazy—today will offer you a major opportunity to get some sizzle into your day. Remember that flirting does not have to be a commitment. Flirting is just having fun! Loosen up a bit and try to make someone smile. Flatter and flitter away, and you'll take a lot of tension out of the day.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Making decisions may be hard for you today, but this doesn't mean that you're losing your razor-sharp discernment. One explanation could be rattled confidence—why are you doubting yourself right now? You need to give yourself a good long look in the mirror! Remind yourself that you can't stop moving forward in your life just because you've made one or two mistakes. If you can't make a choice, then just make an educated guess. You can handle the outcome—and thrive.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you can let yourself really feel the love your friends are giving you, there's nothing you can't conquer today! They are in your corner now more than ever—and they are rooting for you! There's nothing wrong with reaching out for a hug when you need one. In fact, it's quite charming. The people you choose to have in your life (as opposed to the family you were born into) are responsible for the majority of positive opportunities right now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Put some more effort into your career today, and do the work you've been putting aside. It's a good idea to assess your current situation and think about whether it may be time to set your sights a bit higher. Remember that your boss is a human being, and sometimes a simple casual conversation can lay the foundation for your future. But before you initiate any conversations, use today to formulate your plans and organize a list of your recent accomplishments.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might be asked to put your personal goals on the back burner in the interest of the group's welfare. Luckily, this won't be difficult for you. You see the bigger picture and can deal with delaying your own gratification for a little bit longer. This small sacrifice will go over well with the folks in power. Your team-mindedness will earn you lots of approving nods. You might even want to offer to give a little bit more, in order to get a little bit more praise.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Don't look now, but there could be problems developing in one of your partnerships. Someone is looking for a bigger piece of the pie—bigger than he or she deserves. If you're cool with handing it over, go ahead. You'll avoid a lot of drama. But if you're getting a little sick and tired of appeasing this person's ego, today is the right time to put up more of a fight. Stand your ground, and fight for the props you've earned. Problems are not to be avoided right now. They are opportunities.