Your daily Horoscope for Monday, April 29, 2019

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

The faster you try to go today, the less ground you'll be able to cover. The stars are urging you to enjoy where you are in life, and not to be too focused on the future. So right now you need to slow down. Spend some time today enjoying the material rewards of your hard work. Take your car for a pleasure drive, for instance, or plug in your headphones and listen to a new album. There are no pressing issues that you have to deal with today.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You love a good time as much as anyone else, but lately you've been feeling more like a homebound hermit crab than a social butterfly. Today, feel free to gravitate toward a quieter, more solitary existence. This urge for more privacy in your life is a healthy step toward gaining a deeper understanding of what you truly need in order to make yourself happy and fulfilled. It's okay to seek time by yourself, be less emotionally available to other people and look inward.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Authority figures may pop up unexpectedly today—so be on the lookout for a person who has control over what you do—and make sure that you don't get too familiar too soon. A friend is slowly but surely gaining power in your life, and you might have to get comfortable with that idea. Learn how to treat this person with the level of respect that she or he deserves—after all, you would expect nothing less if your positions were reversed. Try to be a model of dignity in every sense of the word.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Like a yo-yo, you will be ricocheting between extreme highs and extreme lows today. This back-and-forth motion will test the limits of your flexibility and your patience. The good news is that you won't have too much problem dealing with these changes in elevation, no matter how sudden or unexpected they are. The bad news is that you probably won't get as much recognition as you deserve—you make it all look so easy!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is not a day to dillydally. You have a strong sense of what you want, so stop wasting time. If you act on your feelings sooner rather than later, you will attain your goal more quickly—that makes sense, right? Your hesitancy might be based on some concerns about another person's feelings, but you needn't worry. The people in your life are standing beside you, ready to cheer you on. So move forward today and start making things happen.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You deserve to have some fun today—and the bright, upbeat energy that is all around you will help you find it quickly and easily. Join a large group of people if you can, as being in a group will inspire you and toss a bunch of surprises into the day and you will love it! You are game for just about anything today, because your confidence is high and you are feeling very flexible and adaptable. It's a great day for impromptu plans.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things are about to equalize in your life, so get ready to enjoy a healthier, more balanced period that will give you a sense of security and confidence. Real changes are coming in one of your relationships—it looks as though someone is finally ready to take another step in the right direction. Are you ready to take this step, too? Balance is important, so if someone makes an effort, you need to make an equal effort. Demonstrate your fairness.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Listen to that voice of ambition in your head today when it tells you that you need to stop thinking about how dissatisfied you are in your current job and start thinking about what you can do to make things better. If you need more education, then find out where you can get it today. If you need more networking connections, then make an effort to get to know people who can help you make them. You need to recognize that if you want to go up that ladder, you have to start climbing.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Prepare for a scatterbrained kind of day—one of those days when you get a silly tune stuck in your head, you have trouble concentrating, and you can't seem to recall names and other information. You might just have to let these things go, and try not to get too frustrated with yourself. Right now music and art hold special appeal for you, but there will be a bit of a disconnect between what your conscious mind can focus on and what your subconscious mind can handle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You don't suffer fools gladly—so your forbearance may be tested today. It may seem as though you've been transported to a kindergarten classroom—everyone is whining and screaming about something or other, and you will be the only competent adult in the room. Just let them argue with one another about things that really don't matter. If you work around these petty complainers, you'll be able to stay happy and calm throughout the day.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even if you wake up full of aggressive energy, today is not a day to mix things up. Rather, it's a day for you to just sit back and let other people push things forward. Keep your head down and mind your own business as much as possible. Stay out of conflicts, and keep to yourself as much as you can. Even social engagements are to be avoided if possible, so reschedule that lunch for another day and ask for a rain check on that movie date.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Are you just a little bit bored with your life right now? If you are ready for a new adventure, then step up and take control of the unchallenging situation that you're currently in. Your leadership capabilities have never been stronger, and it will be extremely easy to tap into the positive attitudes of nearby people who can help you point your life in a different direction. Just by adding some fresh scenery to your day, you will gain all the excitement you need.