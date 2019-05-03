'Child's Play' poster sends chills down 'Toy Story 4' fans' spine

The poster of upcoming horror movie ‘Child’s Play is sure to petrify the fans of animated movie ‘Toy story 4’ as it showcases Woody the main character of ‘Toy story 4’ being stabbed.

The poster introduced by the movie shows the demonized doll’s bloody footprints holding a cow boy cap which is similar to the hat of Woody the main character of ‘Toy Story 4’.

Meanwhile, the poster of ‘Toy Story 4’ which was released earlier had Woody with the same background as ‘Child’s Play', displaying him tipping his hat.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamil who is behind the voice of Killer doll in ‘Child’s play’ has also tweeted about the poster:

“Woody? ..... or wouldn’t he?” Hamill wrote.

Both the movies - out of which ‘Child’s Play’ is a classic horror about a killer doll - will release on 21st June 2019.

