Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car: Report

LONDON: The Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly bought the the world's most expensive car ever - the Bugatti La Voiture Noire worth over 11 million Euros (Rs 1.7 billion).

The world's one of the most expensive footballer was reported to have bought the unique Bugatti which was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

Though the French luxury company has confirmed that the Bugatti La Voiture Noire has been bought, they have not confirmed if it is Ronaldo, reported UK media outlet.

The 260mph car is styled after the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, only four of which were ever built between 1936 and 1938. The supercar is powered by an 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine and can reach 420 kph. It has six exhaust pipes and illuminated lettering.

There were previous reports that the Bugatti had been bought by former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piech. But according to recent reports in Spanish newspapers, Ronaldo seems to be the actual buyer, who reportedly earns around £26m per year.

Portuguese footballer will however have to wait until 2021 to be able to drive the car as the company is still working to finalise some small details on the prototype, according to reports.

Ronaldo has a craze of having expensive cars, as the 34-year-old footballer owns a collection of supercars which reportedly include a Lamborghini Aventator, a Mercedes Clase C Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

Ronaldo helped Juventus get their ninth Serie A title in a row this season. He scored 20 goals in 27 appearances in the league, creating eight assists, but was, however, unable to prevent Juventus slumping to a shock Champions League quarter-final loss to Ajax.