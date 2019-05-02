close
Thu May 02, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar greets Brian Lara on his 50th birthday

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, May 02, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed good wishes for West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara on his 50th birthday.

In a tweet, the fast bowler said to the great batsman that “Happy 50th Birthday @BrianLara. What a great legend of the game. I still regret not being able bowl more at you other than the three occasions. How do we do this? A net session may be... No bouncers this time :)”



