Shoaib Akhtar greets Brian Lara on his 50th birthday

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed good wishes for West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara on his 50th birthday.
In a tweet, the fast bowler said to the great batsman that “Happy 50th Birthday @BrianLara. What a great legend of the game. I still regret not being able bowl more at you other than the three occasions. How do we do this? A net session may be... No bouncers this time :)”
