Ali Zafar reveals 'fake' accounts threatening him, says matter is now with FIA

With the Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar debacle gaining hype, the latter has now stepped forth with screenshots of his previous assertions regarding the threatening messages he claimed to receive through ‘fake accounts’.

Turning to Twitter, the Teefa in Trouble actor posted screenshots of an Instagram users voicing their support for Meesha Shafi, claiming that the profiles had been fake and the matter has been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The screenshots show one user claiming that her picture was being used by an account that had been maligning the name of Zafar and posting ‘abusive messages on posts on various blogs.’

Other screenshots attached show social media handles without profile pictures, also criticizing Zafar.

Earlier, he had urged his followers to detect these ‘fake accounts’ on social media and share the screenshots with him that according to him had been part of a campaign ‘against him and his film.’



