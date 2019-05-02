Surprise: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are married now!

LAS VEGAS: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singing sensation Joe Jonas have reportedly tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.



According to reports, just after attending the Billboard Awards show the couple exchanged vows in a chapel in Las Vegas secretly.

The video shared on Instagram went viral which shows Sophie walking down the aisle, while Joe and Brothers Nick and Kevin waited all suited up at the altar.

When the duo exchanged rings, the couple were announced as husband and wife.

After the lavish wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in December last year, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised their fans with a secret wedding that was held in attendance of close family and friends.

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October, 2017 after a year of dating each other.