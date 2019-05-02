Mark Zuckerberg expresses love to wife Priscilla in unique way

The co- founder of one of the widely used social media networking services across the globe ‘Facebook’, Mark Zuckerberg recently showered love on his wife as he built a glowing wooden box for her so that she can sleep better.



The ‘sleep box’ Mark made for his wife Priscilla Chan ensures that she doesn't check her phone overnight to look up their children, the glowing wooden box emits a faint light between 6 a.m to 7 a.m when their daughters have to wake up.

The ‘Sleep Box’ doesn’t show time on it as Mark didn’t want his wife to be stressed over by noticing the time on it.

Mark on Saturday wrote in his Instagram post:

“So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night."

He also mentioned that his work is paid off as his wife now sleeps better: “I’m putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!”

