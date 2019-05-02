close
Thu May 02, 2019
May 2, 2019

Mark Zuckerberg expresses love to wife Priscilla in unique way

Thu, May 02, 2019

The co- founder of one of the widely used social media networking services across the globe ‘Facebook’, Mark Zuckerberg recently showered love on his wife as he built a glowing wooden box for her so that she can sleep better.

The ‘sleep box’ Mark made for his wife Priscilla Chan ensures that she doesn't  check her phone overnight to look up their children, the glowing wooden box emits a faint light between 6 a.m to 7 a.m when their daughters have to wake up.

The ‘Sleep Box’ doesn’t show time on it as Mark didn’t want his wife to be stressed over by noticing the time on it.

Mark on Saturday wrote in his Instagram post:

“So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night."

He also mentioned that his work is paid off as his wife now sleeps better: “I’m putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!”

Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!

Meanwhile, earlier Facebook Inc. announced its plans to ban the content that references the white supremacist in response to Christchurch attack in which 50 people were martyred by a white supremacist killer, who posted his racist manifesto online and also used Facebook to go live stream during the massacre at Christchurch mosque on 15 March, 2019.

