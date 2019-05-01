World’s confidence boosted to invest in Pakistan: HC Nafees Zakaria

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, said the law and order has improved in Pakistan and international investors are quite confident about investing in the country.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by Consul General of Pakistan Rumman Ahmed Wazir at the Pakistan consulate in Scotland.

CPEC will contribute a lot in the country’s growth, he said.

Negotiations are underway with several British universities to open their campuses in Pakistan, he told the audience in his first ever visit to Scotland.

Zakaria said he visited Scotland to meet Scottish leaders and officials. “I am here to have meetings with the business community and the Pakistani community, as well as the government officials,” he said. “The general purpose of my visit here is to promote bilateral ties including economic cooperation and tourism.”

The Pakistani high commissioner met different community leaders, including Haneef Raja, Councillor Saqib Imtiaz, Syed Nasir Jaffery, Shoaib Gul and Proff Azra. He responded to different questions of the community leaders and promised to solve their problems, too.