Shahdab Khan's infection caused by improperly sterilised dental instruments

KARACHI: Wrist spinner Shadab Khan, who was ruled out of the series against England following a viral infection, possibly fell victim to a blood-borne disease caused by improperly sterilized dental instruments.

It is learnt that the centrally-contracted cricketer had received dental care at a clinic in Rawalpindi a few days earlier, after which he was diagnosed with a viral infection.

Shahdab would undergo another medical examination two-week later, after which it would be decided whether he would be able to shine in the upcoming ICC World Cup scheduled to be held in England.

He is under treatment in England, where the specialists are helping Shadab to recover fully before the World Cup opener.

Earlier, Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq had expressed hope that Shadab would be ready for a comeback before the tournament.

The World Cup will begin on May 30, and Pakistan's first match will be against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

