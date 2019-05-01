close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 1, 2019

Shahdab Khan's infection caused by improperly sterilised dental instruments

KARACHI: Wrist spinner Shadab Khan, who was ruled out of the series against England  following a viral infection, possibly fell victim to a blood-borne disease caused by improperly sterilized dental instruments. 

It is learnt that the centrally-contracted cricketer had received dental care at a clinic in Rawalpindi a few days earlier, after  which he was  diagnosed with a viral infection.

Shahdab  would undergo another  medical examination two-week later,  after which   it would be decided whether he would be able to shine  in the upcoming ICC World Cup   scheduled to be held in England.

 He is under treatment  in England, where  the specialists  are helping  Shadab to recover fully before the World Cup opener.

Earlier, Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq had expressed hope that Shadab would be ready for a comeback before the tournament.

The World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, and Pakistan's first match will be against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

