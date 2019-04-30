Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif spin magic in new 'Bharat' song 'Chashni'

MUMBAI: Superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been giving their fans a glimpse into one of this year's highly-anticipated films 'Bharat' quite often.



This time around, the duo has treated its fans to a teaser of their new song 'Chashni', which projects them madly in love with each other.



Taking to social media to share the teaser of the song, Katrina on Tuesday posted:



"This Eid... Ishq meetha hai... #ChashniTeaser."

Katrina and Salman look drunk in love with their romance dripping in honey.



In the song, Kat looks resplendent in designer lehengas and her signature curly hair, as she grooves against stunning locations, while Salman sports a hairline moustache, similar to his look in Dabangg 3, and is seen in an ethnic jacket.

'Chashni' features Vishal-Shekhar on the vocals alongside Abhijeet Srivastava as well.

'Bharat' stands as Kat and Salman's fifth venture together. In a recent interview, Katrina had opened up about working with Salman , "The best thing about me and Salman coming together to work is that there’s no sense of us taking it for granted. We don’t go to the sets thinking, ‘dekhte hai’. He knows that I’m going to come after putting 1000% of my time and effort behind finding the character, doing my prep. He has that confidence in me and I know when he comes, he’s going to come up with something unique. However, well, I know him or whatever our equation is, when we come on a set, we both come respecting that this is the producer and director’s place and not a playground. It’s not about fun and games but a professional territory. We come and we do our scenes and rehearsals. That’s how we work well together.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat', starring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, will see the light of day on June 5, on the occasion of Eid.