Salman Khan's 'Bharat' trailer triggers memes online after trailer release

Highly-anticipated movie 'Bharat' - starring iconic Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - became subject to immense trolling soon after its release on Monday.



Twitterati didn't quite approve of Katrina's acting in the trailer of ‘Bharat’ where she can be seen as a government officer saying:

“Itna bhaari gyaan dene ki zarurat nahi hai. (You don’t have to give long explanation of your name)."

Katrina is seen saying this to Salman Khan when he approaches her in search of a job in the trailer.

The trailer of the movie shows Salman Khan in different avatars throughout his life journey.



‘Bharat’ stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles and will hit the big screen on this Eid.