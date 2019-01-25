Salman Khan, Katrina's 'Bharat' releases much-awaited teaser

Fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan rejoiced as the actor's upcoming venture 'Bharat' unveiled its highly anticipated teaser on Friday.



The 1 minute 26 seconds' long teaser depicts Salman in not one but five different avatars. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' runs high on patriotism.

The teaser introduces Dabangg Khan in and as Bharat where he will be seen essaying the characters of a Naval officer, a stuntman, firefighter, a mystery man and another secretive rugged character.

Chronicling the journey of a man and his nation together, Bharat stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

The film also features famed comedian Sunil Grover who plays a crucial role in the story set during the Independence era. The makers had thus decided to release the teaser on Republic Day i.e. January 26. However they unveiled the teaser one day before the announced date.