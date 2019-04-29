Bilawal says PPP will not change stance on democracy, 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party would not change its stance on 18th amendment, democracy and the media censorship.



Addressing a press conference here Monday, Bilawal said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s economic policy was not in favour of the country. He termed government’s economic policy as anti-people.

Bilawal went on to say the government has accepted its incompetency.

PPP chairman called upon the government to present its deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the parliament otherwise his party and nation would not accept it.

He called upon the PTI government to review its economic policy.

Bilawal Bhutto went on to say the National Accountability Bureau cannot scare them with the threats of arrest.



He raised question about amnesty scheme for the rich, saying the government is introducing amnesty scheme for the rich, what it is doing for the poor to save them?

