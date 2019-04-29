'Avengers: Endgame' breaks global box office record with $1.2 billion





"Avengers: Endgame", the hugely anticipated series-ender from Disney, set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters this weekend with stunning haul of $1.2 billion worldwide.

The film took in $350 million in the US and Canada, smashing the previous record of $258 million that was held by the superhero team’s own gloved hands with last year’s "Infinity War".

Disney now boasts the top four spots for opening weekends in the U.S. and Canada, rounded out by “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” from the Star Wars franchise, according to researcher Comscore Inc.

The worldwide total included $330.5 million in China, and records fell like skyscrapers under attack. “Avengers: Endgame” took in a domestic record of $156.7 million on its first day, including Thursday night previews, beating the previous mark of $119 million held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015.

"Avengers" could lead to "the biggest revenue-generating summer (and year) in box office history," according to Comscore´s Paul Dergarabedian.



Back on Earth, last week´s top film, Warner Bros.´ horror flick "The Curse of La Llorona," slipped to third spot at $7.5 million. It stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velasquez in the story, loosely based on Mexican folklore, of a Los Angeles woman trying to protect her children from a ghost.

In fourth was "Breakthrough," at $6.3 million. The faith-based story of a mother (Chrissy Metz) who refuses to abandon hope after her son (Marcel Ruiz) falls into an icy lake, was produced by NBA star Stephen Curry.

And in fifth was Warner Bros.´ lighthearted superhero tale "Shazam!", at $5.5 million. It stars Asher Angel as Billy Baston, an unhappy foster kid who becomes a muscular superhero (Zachary Levi) when the secret word is pronounced.

The others on the weekend´s top 10 were:

"Little" ($3.4 million)

"Dumbo" ($3.2 million)

"Pet Sematary" ($1.3 million)

"Us" ($1.1 million)

"Penguins" ($1.1 million)