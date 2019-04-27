close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2019

AR Rahman introduces Ehan Bhatt as male lead in first production venture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 27, 2019

Famed music maestro AR Rehman is venturing into the field of production with his upcoming film '99 songs' for which he has introduced to the world his male lead.

On Saturday, the iconic music legend shared image of the male protagonist Ehan Bhat, on Twitter in the following post:

"Introducing the talented Ehan Bhat who marks his debut as the lead of '99 Songs'. I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you. Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on June 21." 

Ehan Bhatt will be seen playing a musician in the film '99 songs' which is a romantic musical film, expected to be released on 21 June, 2019.

