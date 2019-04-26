Internet erupts with memes on Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West’s livid behavior

Internet sensation and famed media personality Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West’s livid behavior triggered a meme fest on social media with netizens relating the hilarious situation to their lives.



Kim Kardashian posted photos of her daughter North West on her Twitter account in which she was seen throwing tantrums when Kim pointed out to her out that she can’t wear her shoes.

To this North West threw a tantrum while responding angrily.

Later on, North tantrums amused netizens who said that the situation is much relatable to them in daily life.

One of the social media users wrote:

“Awww! Remember the days when we all put on our Moms clothes & shoes? Lol”.

Another wrote:

“North is literally me. Used to do this all the time with my moms boots and heels. I’ll never forget those all white over the knee boots my mom had that I would always try to wear lol”.

Six-year old North West’s tantrum later on turned into a meme reaction on social media and has gone viral.



