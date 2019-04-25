Taimur Ali Khan to make Bollywood debut with which movie?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little one Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite star child and the media absolutely loves him.



So much for his immense popularity that the kid has already been offered his first role and his debut movie.

Famed director Punit Malhotra, whose recent Student of the Year 2 will be released very soon, revealed that if there is a Student of the Year 10, Taimur will definitely be a part of it.

During promoting the film, recently, Punit revealed, “If we ever make Student Of The Year 10, Taimur will be definitely a part of it.”

On the other hand, the perpetual media attention revolving Taimur has started to bother his parents.

It was only recently that Saif Ali Khan asked the media to keep its distance from Taimur.



"Please don’t stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child," he said.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also opened up about Taimur being chased by the paps.

She said, “It's a very confused thing. I don't want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked but now he understands. He hears us say, 'the media is there,' so he is picking up words. They have been very kind, they remain at a distance but it's a constant movement."

Kareena further added, “The only thing as parents we can do is to allow him a normal life, him to just go out and play and walk the street. If they have got his picture from a distance, they should just go and click someone else, go on and click Ranveer Singh."