Pakistan rejects ‘irresponsible comments’ in section of Indian media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected irresponsible comments in section of the Indian media about detention of some Pakistanis in Sri Lanka.



Foreign Office spokesperson, responding to a question, characterized as completely irresponsible the attempts by a section of the Indian media to link detention of some Pakistanis in Sri Lanka with the recent events there.

The Spokesman said that according to the information shared by Sri Lankan officials, 7 Pakistanis were recently detained by the law enforcement authorities on account of overstay on their visas.



“This is a purely consular matter and projecting it in any other manner is patently mischievous,” the Spokesman said.

He added that such attempts by elements in the Indian media were reflective of a particular, though familiar, mindset bent on twisting facts to malign Pakistan on any pretext.

The Spokesperson drew attention to the call of the Sri Lankan leadership to avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation.