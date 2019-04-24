Pregnant wife of Sri Lanka suicide bomber blew herself up with children when police raided

COLOMBO: Wife of a Sri Lanka suicide bomber blew herself up with unborn child and three children when police arrived to raid her home.



Fatima Ibrahim, the wife of one of the suicide bombers set off a bomb killing her three children when police came to raid her home.

Fatima is said to be wife of the suicide bomber-- a Sri Lankan millionaire businessman-turned-Daesh terrorist Inshaf Ahmed Ibrahim.

She set off the bomb with her unborn child, as well as three young sons, when police raided the family home on Sunday night.

Three police officials were also killed in the explosion.



A day after Daesh claimed responsibility for a devastating series of suicide attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 350 people, the militant group released a video of its terrorists swearing allegiance to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.



The agency also released another statement identifying the seven suicide bombers by their assumed combat name.

The statement said three fighters it named as Abu Obeidah, Abu Baraa and Abu Moukhtar were behind the attacks on the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels.

Three other fighters it named as Abu Hamza, Abu Khalil and Abu Mohammad carried out attacks on churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo, and Batticaloa, it said.

The seventh fighter, Abu Abdallah, killed three police officers in an attack in a Colombo suburb, it said.