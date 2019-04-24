Sri Lanka mulls burqa, niqab ban after Easter bombing: reports

The authorities in Sri Lanka are considering banning burqa or face veil in the country following the deadly Easter bombings that killed over 300 people on Sunday.

An English language newspaper on Wednesday reported the government has initiated moves in view of a possible ban on the burqa and niqab in Sri Lanka.

Citing highly placed sources, a newspaper reported that after interrogating some suspects detained after Sunday attacks, the investigators believe evidence point to the involvement of "a large number of women" in Easter Sunday attacks.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks that also killed many foreign.

According to the United Nations, 40 children also lost their lives in the suicide attacks.

CCTV footage of a suspected suicide bomber entering one of the Churches also surfaced on Tuesday.

In one of the videos, the suspected bomber is seen holding what many called a detonator.