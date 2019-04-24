PM Imran calls Sri Lankan prime minister, condemns terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and condemned the terrorist attacks that killed over 300 people on Easter.

"The prime minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded", according to Radio Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives and stand with their Sri Lankan brethren at this hour of grief.

He said being the worst sufferers of terrorism, "we can feel the pain of our Sri Lankan brethren"

The prime minister said terrorism knows no boundaries, no religion and threatens the peace of entire region and the world.

He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to provide every possible support for elimination of this menace.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's offer of assistance to Sri Lanka towards counter terrorism meas