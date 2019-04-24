Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades share good news with fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dashing actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend South African actress Gabriella Demetriades, who recently made their relationship official, have shared a good news for their fans.

With a surprising post on his Instagram, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades revealed that they will soon have a baby.



Arjun, who already has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his previous marriage with Mehr Jesia, took to Instagram to announce that her girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is pregnant, he shared a photo with the caption: "Thank you baby for this baby".

Gabriella also posted the same photo, saying, "Grateful for you too (heart). Can’t wait to meet you."



Arjun and Gabriella came under spot light during an Indian Premiere League in 2009. Since then their romantic journey took them to have their dreamy moment together.





Gabriella, a South African model and actress, made her Bollywood debut with Sonali Cable in 2014. She also made a special appearance in the 2016 Telugu film, Oopiri.



In May 2018, Arjun and Mehr had announced their separation in a join statement, saying: "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."