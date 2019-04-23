Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee in Ligue 1

PARIS: A men´s top flight game in France will be refereed by a woman for the first time this weekend when Stephanie Frappart takes charge of the Ligue 1 game between Amiens and Strasbourg, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Frappart, 35, makes the step up having been a referee in France´s Ligue 2 since 2014.

She will also referee at the women´s World Cup, which will be held in France in June and July.

The FFF said the appointment for Sunday´s match followed a request from FIFA to help referees involved in the World Cup "prepare in the best conditions".

Germany´s Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in one of the top European leagues when she took charge of a Bundesliga match between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen in September