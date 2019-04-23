close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

PPP to bring legislation to end barbaric practice of torture at hands of state: Bilawal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will bring legislation in Parliament to end the barbaric practice of torture at the hands of the state.

Bilawal took to Twitter saying "PPP will bring legislation in Parliament to end the barbaric practice of torture at the hands of the state. Police, agencies and NAB all have a long and sordid history of such practices."

The PPP chairman said, "We know it is still ongoing. No civilized democratic country functions this way.


