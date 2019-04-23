PPP to bring legislation to end barbaric practice of torture at hands of state: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will bring legislation in Parliament to end the barbaric practice of torture at the hands of the state.



Bilawal took to Twitter saying “PPP will bring legislation in Parliament to end the barbaric practice of torture at the hands of the state. Police, agencies and NAB all have a long and sordid history of such practices.”

The PPP chairman said, “We know it is still ongoing. No civilized democratic country functions this way.



