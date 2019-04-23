close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

WATCH: Aamir Khan surprises fans by travelling in economy class

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is known to captivate hearts with his stellar on-screen performances and star power but the actor’s down-to-earth personality and humbleness despite being an icon are the icing on cake for his fans.

The 54-year-old Dangal actor became the talk of town recently after he was spotting seated in the economy class in one of his flights unleashing a wave of excitement amongst fans.

The actor was seen sitting by the window seat aboard an Indigo aircraft wearing a blue cap and his signature glasses.

View this post on Instagram

#ripbusinessclass #aamirkhan

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


While most of the Bollywood bigwigs keep themselves excluded from mingling with the public, Khan was highly lauded by fans as well as fellow passengers for opting out of the extravagant business and first class travel by leading a simpler life instead. 

