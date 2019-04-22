Joint statement on PM Imran Khan’s visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a high-level visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran from April 21-22 2019, on the invitation Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani.



PM Imran visited the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the City of Mashhad. He held delegation-level talks with President Rouhani and also met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his first visit to Iran as Prime Minister.

While emphasizing historical, cultural, religious and civilizational ties between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, and highlighting the commitment of the senior officials of the two countries to expand relations in all areas of mutual interest, the two sides reiterated the importance of deepening and reinforcing bilateral ties based on principles of national interest, territorial integrity and mutual respect for national sovereignty.

They called for swift implementation of bilateral agreements as a step towards realizing this important goal.

Both sides highlighted that common borders should be the borders of peace and friendship, and acknowledged the necessity of forging regular cooperation and exchange of views between political, military and security officials of the two countries to combat threats such as terrorism, smuggling of narcotics, human trafficking, hostage-taking, money- laundering and abduction.

It was also agreed that the 10th Round of the Special Security Committee of the two Ministries of Interior will be held in Islamabad in June 2019 to discuss these matters in detail.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan agreed that enhancing and cementing cooperation between Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan Province and Pakistan’s Balochistan Province including opening of new border crossings and border markets would contribute towards improvement of the economic situation of local residents, and further constitutes a step towards resolving border challenges and insecurities.

Both sides highlighted the necessity of extending cooperation in energy sector including export of electricity from Iran to Pakistan. Pakistani side extended its appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for continuing electricity exports to Pakistan’s Balochistan Province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed the support and solidarity of the government and people of Pakistan with the people of Iran over loss of precious human lives and material damages due to recent severe floods in Iran.

Both sides discussed and exchanged views on major regional and international issues, and asserted that peace, tranquility and sustainable development are prerequisite for enhancing relations, integrity and synergy among the West Asian countries.

While condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, both sides acknowledged the great achievements of the two countries in combating terrorism and emphasized that efforts to develop regional and international cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism should be redoubled and the root-causes of all types of terrorism in the region identified and addressed.

Considering the importance of developing connectivity and transit corridors in order to accelerate and facilitate bilateral and regional cooperation and trade, both sides welcomed the implementation of bilateral and multilateral agreements including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as agreements on establishing the North–South and East–West corridors in Iran.

Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Jammu & Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region and in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The President of Iran and Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasized that the right of the people of Palestine to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state should be respected as the key demand of the Muslim states.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his appreciation to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the warm and generous hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation, and officially invited Hassan Rouhani to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

President of Iran accepted the gracious invitation, however, dates for the visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels.