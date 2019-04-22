IPL 2019: Cricketers react hilariously on the crease to Ashwin's ‘Mankad’ controversy

A match between Punjab and Delhi Capitals saw batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s hilarious dance moves trolling Ravichandran Ashwin for his ‘mankad’ controversy.



On Saturday during the match, while Ashwin was bowling Shikhar Dhawan who was at the end of the crease noticed that Ashwin was trying to score another ‘mankad’.

Dhawan’s reaction was priceless to Ashwin’s attempt of ‘mankad’ as he quickly managed to dodge his attempt after he got down on his knee and placed the bat on the crease.

While again when Ashwin was about to run up to bowl again, irritated Dhawan presented some dance steps on the crease mocking Ashwin.

Earlier Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli also created a hilarious moment when opposite to the team of Kolkata Knight Riders he acted like he's avoiding the ‘mankad’ by Sunil Narine.

Ravichandran Ashwin was under fire in the tournament when he ‘mankaded’ Jos Buttler on the crease during match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

On this controversy by Ashwin, the cricket fraternity expressed its anger and called it as 'against the spirit of the game.'