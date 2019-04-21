Pakistan condemns Sri Lanka terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka at Churches and hotels that killed over 150 people on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran took to Twitter and wrote,"Strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday resulting in precious lives lost & hundreds injured. My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief".







Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said people and government of Pakistan stand by their Sri Lankan counterparts at this moment of tragedy and against terror.

The FO spokesperson further said we are watching the situation carefully.

Any Pakistani in Sri Lanka needing help or assistance may contact on the phone numbers: 011205568, 0112055682 and 0767773750

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has strongly condemned the blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Easter.

In a statement, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives as a result of blasts.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government and people of Pakistan stand by Sri Lanka in this hour of grief.