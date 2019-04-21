'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi to play item song in Mahira Khan’s Superstar: Internet buzzing with rumours





MUMBAI: Internet is buzzing with the rumours that 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi has signed to play an item song in Mahira Khan’s upcoming film ‘Superstar’ and will soon land in Pakistan for shooting.

The Canadian dancer rose to fame in Bollywood after her hit ‘Dilbar’ song remake last year.

She has a huge fan following and will win more hearts with her exceptional talent and dancing skills if she really comes to perform in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan-starer Superstar is being directed by Udaari-famed director Mohammad Ehteshamuddin. The item number is being expected to feature male lead of the film Bilal Ashraf against Nora.

