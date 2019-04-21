close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi to play item song in Mahira Khan’s Superstar: Internet buzzing with rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019


MUMBAI: Internet is buzzing with the rumours that  'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi  has signed  to play an item song in Mahira  Khan’s upcoming film ‘Superstar’ and will soon land in Pakistan for shooting. 

The Canadian dancer rose to fame in Bollywood after her hit ‘Dilbar’ song remake last year.

She has  a huge fan following and will  win more hearts with her  exceptional talent and dancing skills if she really comes to perform in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan-starer Superstar is being directed by Udaari-famed director Mohammad Ehteshamuddin. The item number is being expected to   feature male lead of the film Bilal Ashraf against Nora.

Latest News

More From Entertainment