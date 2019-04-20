Amir determined to give 100 per cent against England

LAHORE: Fast bowler Amir Khan has expressed his determination to perform well and give 100 per cent in the One-day International series against England next month.



His said in a tweet: “Greatfull for being picked to play against england going to give my 100% InshAllah and good luck to the team for WC19 may the WC trophy comes home InshAllah.. lets support our team...”

The left-arm fast bowler, due to his poor performance in recent series against South Africa and Australia, has been dropped from the 15-man squad selected for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, to be played from May 30 in England.

However, he has been given a chance to take part in the five-match ODI series to be played against England in May prior to the mega event of the World Cup.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, while announcing the national squad on Thursday, said that Amir may be considered for his inclusion in the team for the World Cup subject to his satisfactory performance in the series against England.

Amir, in the tweet, thanked the selection committee for giving him chance to play the ODI series and wished good luck to the team for the World Cup. He promised to give his 100 per cent output in the ODI series.