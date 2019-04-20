PM Imran Khan to leave for Iran on Sunday on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from Sunday.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties in diverse fields.

The Pakistani leader is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran.

During the visit, he will also have a meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei, besides holding talks with President Rouhani.

Imran Khan will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

A high level delegation will be accompany the prime minister during the visit including Ministers for Finance, Human Rights, Maritime Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination besides several senior officials.

