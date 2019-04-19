'Please Don't Stalk Taimur': Saif Ali Khan warns paparazzi

Famed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently warned the paparazzi and advised them against taking pictures of his son Taimur Ali Khan.



In a recent incident, cops were called to clear paparazzi gathered outside Saif Ali Khan's house. Maintaining that it was not he who had callled the cops, Saif said, "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."

Last week Saif was seen snapping out at the paps for taking pictures of Taimur constantly. Requesting the photographers to stop taking his son's photos, Saif said: "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."

Saif Ali Khan, who never appears to be perturbed by the presence of shutterbugs around him, told certain photographers: "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)," as they incessantly popped the flashbulbs while Saif was on his way to the airport gates with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur.

When the paparazzi requested Saif and Kareena to pose, he said: "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, you take them, it's weird to pose)," reported IANS.

Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a distinct stature as the paparazzi's favourite.

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan said: "I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn't be subjected to it."