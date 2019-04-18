close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 18, 2019

PM Imran to announce changes in Federal Cabinet tonight

ISLAMABAD: There may be changes in various ministries in the central cabinet and prime minister Imran Khan will announce it as soon the reshuffling is finalized, sources said.

Geo News reported that after Asad Umar decided to resign as the finance minister, the prime minister also asked minister for petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan to resign from his ministry.

It has been reported that the changes would be made in the ministries of finance, planning, revenue, commerce and petroleum.

Sources further said that Umar Ayub is likely to take over the ministry of finance while Dr Ishrat Hussain will be adviser for finance.

This has also been said that Shahryar Afridi would remain the interior minister of state.

However, a new federal interior minister will also be appointed.

