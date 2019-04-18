Sri Lanka announce World Cup 2019 squad

COLOMBO: Milinda Siriwardana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Jeevan Mendis made remarkable comebacks as Sri Lanka announced their 15-strong squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday, 18 April.



Siriwardana and Vandersay last played one-day internationals in October 2017, while Jeevan Mendis' previous appearance in the format came in the 2015 World Cup match against Afghanistan.

However, many of the regulars, including Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga and Akila Dananjaya, were excluded from the squad altogether, with Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Kasun Rajitha, and Wanindu Hasaranga placed on standby.

Final squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana