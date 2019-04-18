Iran's Rouhani urges Mideast states to 'drive back Zionism'

Tehran: Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani called on Middle East states Thursday to "drive back Zionism", saying that Israel and its US ally were the root causes of the region´s problems.



"The region´s nations have lived alongside each other for centuries and never had a problem... If there is a problem, it is caused by others," Rouhani said in an Army Day address.

"Let us stand together, be together and rid the region of the aggressor´s presence," he added.