Thu Apr 18, 2019
AFP
April 18, 2019

Iran's Rouhani urges Mideast states to 'drive back Zionism'

AFP
Tehran: Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani called on Middle East states Thursday to "drive back Zionism", saying that Israel and its US ally were  the root causes of the region´s problems.

"The region´s nations have lived alongside each other for centuries and never had a problem... If there is a problem, it is caused by others," Rouhani said in an Army Day address.

"Let us stand together, be together and rid the region of the aggressor´s presence," he added.

