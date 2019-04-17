Shamed Bancroft hits 151 on Durham one-day debut

LONDON: Cameron Bancroft hit an unbeaten 151 on his one-day debut for Durham as the disgraced Australia batsman started to repay the English county´s faith in him.

Bancroft was banned for nine months after being caught in the Australia ball-tampering scandal during their tour to South Africa last year

The ´sandpaper-gate´ incident during the Newlands Test against South Africa also led to Bancroft´s Australia team-mates Steve Smith and David Warner receiving year-long suspensions.

After returning in Australia´s Big Bash League in December, and playing a role in the back end of Western Australia´s current Sheffield Shield campaign, Bancroft has joined up with Durham with a view to making Australia´s Ashes squad.

Durham, now under a new Australian director of cricket in Marcus North, attracted criticism in some quarters when they recruited Bancroft.

But the 26-year-old was controversially appointed Durham captain and, making his maiden limited overs appearance, Bancroft piled up the runs in their One-Day Cup clash with Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Bancroft, who played in the 2017-18 Ashes, plundered five sixes and eight fours in a 188-minute stay at the crease.

He and Michael Richardson put on 208 for the fourth-wicket before the latter was ousted in the final over.

Durham went on to score 342 for five from their 50 overs.