Sania Mirza looks stunning in her latest pic on Twitter

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has posted her new photograph, in which she is looking a ‘gori mem’, who is waiting very patiently for the waiter to serve her order.

With this stunning picture, the ‘new mom’ tweeted an interesting caption, saying:



“That look when you see food in the distance at a restaurant and the server takes it to the other table instead”.

The tennis queen, married to Pakistani international cricketer Shoaib Malik for the last nine years, has given birth to a baby boy Izhan some six months ago.

Out of action for over one year, Sania has recently announced that she was hoping to return to professional tennis in time for the 2020 summer Olympics.