Jobs in Romania: Over 500,000 workers from Pakistan needed, says Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Nicolae Goia, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, called on Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, to discuss issues of mutual interests.



Both the dignitaries discussed the export of manpower to Romania and agreed upon deriving out a mechanism for safe and secure migration of Pakistani workers to Romania.

Romanian Ambassador apprised SAPM of the recent developments that have taken place in Romania and the scenario that is going to shape up post-Brexit.

The Ambassador said that Romania is in dire need of the workforce and said that Romania can import as many as one million skilled and unskilled workers will be required by Romania by the next year.

The shortage of manpower in Romania has resulted from the flight of local workforce to western European States.

The Ambassador laid down the details of the labor market of his country and informed the Special Assistant that Romania needs at least 40,000 drivers and the country is ready to accommodate maximum numbers from Pakistan.

In addition to that, doctors, engineers, construction workers and I.T specialists will be required. The current demand in Romania presents an unprecedented opportunity for Pakistan, he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that we are working with Germany to export the most skilled workforce as per the 2020 vision of the country.

Earlier this year, Germany vowed to take in experts in robotics and quantum mechanics and other skilled workers from Pakistan.

Bukhari said that we are focusing our attention towards skills development in Pakistani labor. International Donor Agencies are onboard to invest in vocational training institutes.

The demands of the global labor market are being taken into account to equip the workforce with modern technological expertise, he added.

Bukhari said that despite the fact that an unprecedented opportunity is being presented to Pakistan, we still need to work on the legal framework which will ensure the safe and legally protected migration of Pakistani workers.

Both the dignitaries agreed to work out a plan by making a working group consisting of officials of the Romanian Mission and the Overseas Ministry to derive out a mechanism that eliminates workers exploitation in the host country.

Bukhari also emphasized the need to adjust drivers coming back from gulf countries in Romanian market.

The Ambassador agreed to adjust as many drivers as possible as soon as official demand is forwarded by the Romanian Mission and the mechanism is worked out.