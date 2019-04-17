England name squad for series against Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2019

LONDON: England have left out Jofra Archer from their squad of 15 for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at home, going instead with the same set of players who featured in the one-day internationals against West Indies earlier this year.

The door, however, is not closed on Archer's World Cup aspirations: he has been named in the squads for the Ireland and Pakistan one-day internationals and he could potentially, based on his performances, still make it to the final squad in time for the first World Cup match on 30 May.

The pace options for the Eoin Morgan-led preliminary squad thus remain Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran and Ben Stokes.



England preliminary 15-man World Cup squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs:

Morgan (capt), Ali, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Bairstow, Buttler (wkt), Curran, Denly, Chris Jordan (Sussex), Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood

England 14-man squad versus Ireland ODI and Pakistan IT20:

Morgan (capt), Archer, Sam Billings (Kent), Curran, Denly, Jordan, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, James Vince (Hampshire), Willey, Wood

Fixtures (all times GMT):

May 3: Ireland v England ODI, Dublin (0945)

May 5: England v Pakistan T20, Cardiff (1330)

May 8: England v Pakistan 1st ODI, The Oval (1200)

May 11: England v Pakistan 2nd ODI, Southampton (1000)

May 14: England v Pakistan 3rd ODI, Bristol (1200)

May 17: England v Pakistan 4th ODI, Trent Bridge (1200)

May 19: England v Pakistan 5th ODI, Headingley (1000)