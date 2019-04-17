close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Sci-Tech

April 17, 2019

Apple, Qualcomm announce settlement in royalty dispute

Wed, Apr 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO: iPhone maker Apple and American microchip manufacturer Qualcomm said Tuesday they have agreed to "dismiss all litigation" against each other in a sprawling battle over royalty payments.

The deal includes a six-year license agreement with the option to extend for two years.

Word of the deal sent Qualcomm´s shares soaring on Wall Street, with the company´s stock up 17.4 percent shortly after 1920 GMT. Apple share rose slightly as well, up 0.3 percent.

