Veena Malik showers ‘intense love’ on Salman Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan actress Veena Malik has expressed ‘intense love’ for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.



Commenting on Salman Khan’s post on Twitter in which the Bollyood’s actor had shared poster of his upcoming film ‘Bharat’, Veena Malik comments ‘Intense’ with Love Emoji.

Bollywood's iconic actor Salman Khan is eyeing the release of his upcoming film 'Bharat' and revealing all the many nuances and shades his character has in the movie from time to time.

While it still remains a mystery as to how many and what characters will Salman play in the movie, the new poster of 'Bharat' has taken the internet by storm unleashing a wave of intrigue and curiosity amongst his fans.

As soon as the new poster was released, Salman Khan's fans went crazy. It has been receiving rave responses from film fanatics arousing interests in audiences as to what will happen next.

According to reports, the film revolves around the key political event of India-Pakistan partition, and the journey of the lead character through six decades.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu and is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father, the rights of which were bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

The film will release on Eid 2019, i.e. June 5.